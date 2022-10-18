Broncos QB Russell Wilson needs tests on hurting hamstring

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson injured his hamstring in the fourth quarter of Denver’s overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night.

Wilson completed 15 of 28 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown. The Broncos (2-4) scheduled an MRI to detect the severity of his injury as part of the team’s post-mortem Tuesday.

“I kind of scrambled to move around on one, I had to throw it away, it kind of got me pretty good in the fourth quarter,” Wilson said. “Just tried to play through it … just trying to find a way to win the game.”

Denver has a short week to prepare for the New York Jets (4-2), who muffled the Packers in Week 6. The Broncos operate a rough derivative of that system under former Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, Denver’s first-year head coach.

The Broncos failed to hit 17 points on the scoreboard for the fifth time in six games in the 19-16 overtime loss to the Chargers and Wilson completed only three passes for 15 yards in the second half.

He came out of the Week 4 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders (Oct. 2) with a muscle tear in his right shoulder.

“Shoulder did good, but listen, the only thing that matters is us winning,” Wilson said. “Not going to sugarcoat it, the only thing matters is us winning.”

Wilson said “we don’t have division in our locker room” when asked how the Broncos can stick together during the difficult stretch.

The Broncos parted with multiple draft picks to pry Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks and signed him to a five-year, $245 million contract extension. In addition to quarterback Drew Lock and tight end Noah Fant, Denver traded two first-round picks and two second-round picks for Wilson.

After a second overtime loss in as many weeks, Wilson said he felt like the Broncos should’ve won both games.

“We’ve got to find ways to make plays,” he said. “We’ve got to find ways to get touchdowns.”

–Field Level Media