Broncos QB Russell Wilson in concussion protocol

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is in the concussion protocol and his status for Week 15 is up in the air.

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Monday it was too early to clear or rule out Wilson for the upcoming game against the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday.

“We’re going to do everything the way that the medical doctors, the independent doctors, we’re going to do every single — safety is by far the most important thing,” Hackett said. “We’ll continually talk to (Wilson), talk to everybody else about that and make sure we do the right thing.

“He felt great today when we saw him, looked great, but we want to make sure we do everything the right way.”

Wilson will have to be cleared by an independent neurologist to play against the Cardinals.

Hackett also said that running back Mike Boone’s season is likely over after suffering a high ankle sprain Sunday. Boone gained 198 scrimmage yards in nine games this season.

Wilson sustained the injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 34-28 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Wilson was injured while scrambling for 14 yards to the Kansas City 2-yard line and took a hard hit from Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark with just more than 12 minutes remaining in the contest. Denver players immediately signaled for the training staff.

Wilson was initially prone on the turf and later stood up while being examined by team trainers. He walked to the sideline under his own power and eventually headed to the locker room.

Brett Rypien replaced Wilson and completed 4-of-8 passes for 16 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Rypien would get the start if Wilson is unable to go.

The Broncos also lost wide receiver Kendall Hinton (hamstring) and outside linebacker Jacob Martin (knee) to injuries against the Chiefs. Hackett said those injuries are still being evaluated.

