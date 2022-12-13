Broncos place running back Mike Boone (ankle) on injured reserve

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Boone’s season is over after the Denver Broncos placed him on injured reserve Tuesday.

The running back suffered an ankle injury in the first half of Sunday’s 34-28 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, which dropped Denver to 3-10. He had to be carted to the locker room.

It’s Boone’s second stint on IR this season after previously missing four games with a different ankle injury.

In his fifth NFL season and second with the Broncos, Boone appeared in nine games, ran 102 yards on 24 carries and caught nine passes for 96 yards.

In 57 career games with the Minnesota Vikings (2018-20) and Broncos, Boone has run for 516 yards and four touchdowns, though no scores with Denver.

The move leaves Latavius Murray and Marlon Mack as the only healthy running backs on Denver’s roster. The Broncos waived Melvin Gordon and Devine Ozigbo in recent weeks.

The Broncos also released defensive end McTelvin Agim from the practice squad, and the Las Vegas Raiders signed guard Netane Muti off Denver’s practice squad.

