Broncos give QB Brett Rypien starter reps with Wilson limited

The Denver Broncos are preparing quarterback Brett Rypien for the event that he must start Sunday’s game against the visiting New York Jets in place of the injured Russell Wilson.

Wilson was a limited participant for the second straight practice due to a hamstring injury suffered in last week’s 19-16 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. He’s also playing through a injury to his throwing shoulder, a partially torn lat muscle.

Coach Nathaniel Hackett said Wilson looked “very good” Thursday and declined to say how the reps were being split.

“We’re working through all that,” Hackett said. “We want to be sure that we are taking care of Russ and making sure he is getting ready for the game. I don’t know the number exactly. We want to be sure we are getting everybody ready to go.”

That includes not only Rypien but journeyman Josh Johnson, who is on Denver’s practice squad.

Rypien, the nephew of Super Bowl-winning quarterback Mark Rypien, has played in four NFL games and made one start. Coincidentally, that came against the New York Jets in 2020, a game Denver won as Rypien went for 242 yards on 19-of-31 passing with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

The Jets (4-2) and the Broncos (2-4) are among the NFL’s biggest surprises this year for different reasons. The Jets have won three straight games, including last week on the road against the Green Bay Packers, while the Broncos’ offense has struggled despite the offseason acquisition of Wilson.

Wilson has thrown for 1,442 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions through six games, completing 58.6 percent of his passes, far below his career average of 64.8. Last season marked the first time in his 11-year NFL career that he missed a game, ending a 149-game ironman streak.

“You want the guys that want to be on the field,” Hackett said. “They’re going to do every single thing they can, and they think that they can play all the time. Those are the tough discussions you have to have with people because you don’t want to put anybody out there that isn’t healthy.”

