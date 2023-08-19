Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers viewed as generational talent in 2024 draft, receives glowing praise from NFL scout

The Georgia Bulldogs are one of the best teams in college football with arguably the best roster in the nation. While there are an array of five-star talents and future NFL stars on the team, tight end Brock Bowers is the player most around the NFL are excited about

Bowers landed at Georgia as a 247 Sports four-star recruit in 2021. While he was rated as the second-best tight end in the country, the Napa High School star didn’t crack the 50 best high school recruits in 2021. Two years later, Bowers is a two-time national champion and the reigning John Mackey Award winner.

Brock Bowers stats (2022): 63 receptions, 942 receiving yards, 109 rushing yards, 10 total touchdowns

While Bowers doesn’t offer a prototypical frame standing at 6-foot-4, his athleticism and receiving skills have already caught the eyes of the NFL. Leading into the 2023 NFL Draft, scouts and executives were talking up Bowers and the excitement to potentially land him in 2024. Now, with the 2023 college football season fast approaching, Bowers is generating a lot of buzz from the scouting community.

ESPN’s NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid spoke to talent evaluators and scouts about the 10 college football teams with the most 2024 NFL Draft prospects. Regarding Bowers, the scouts agreed Bowers is the top prospect to know and one talent evaluator believes he’s an even better prospect than Kyle Pitts.

“He doesn’t have the size that Pitts (Kyle) had coming out, but he’s a better prospect because you can do more with him.” NFL scout on Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers

Pitts, the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, was viewed as a generational talent during the pre-draft process. He offered elite size 6-foot-6), excellent hands and was one of the most athletic players in his entire draft class.

While some view Pitts’ early career as a disappointment, 2022 was a reflection of Atlanta’s poor quarterback play. One year prior, Pitts became the first rookie tight end since Mike Ditka to record 1,000 receiving yards in his first NFL season.

Bowers being viewed as a more well-rounded player bodes well for his future. While he’s not as athletic as Pitts, the two-time All-American tight end is a more versatile player who can be used in the backfield as a runner and be trusted to block. As long as Bowers stays healthy this season, he should be a top-10 pick in 2024.