Published October 5, 2022

Broadcast schedule announced for wild-card series

Oct 3, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Members of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrate in the locker room following a 3-0 victory over the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Philadelphia clinched a National League Wild Card berth with the win. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Major League Baseball announced the broadcast schedule for this weekend’s four best-of-three wild-card series.

Four games will be played both Friday and Saturday and up to four more deciding games (if necessary) on Sunday.

Game 1 on Friday (all times Eastern):
–Tampa Bay at Cleveland, ESPN, 12:07 p.m.
–Philadelphia at St. Louis, ABC, 2:07 p.m.
–Seattle at Toronto, ESPN, 4:07 p.m.
–San Diego at New York Mets, ESPN, 8:07 p.m.

Game 2 on Saturday:
–Tampa Bay at Cleveland, ESPN2, 12:07 p.m.
–Seattle at Toronto, ESPN, 4:07 p.m.
–San Diego at New York Mets, ESPN, 7:37 p.m.
–Philadelphia at St. Louis, ESPN2, 8:37 p.m.

Game 3 on Sunday (if necessary):
–Seattle at Toronto, ABC, 2:07 p.m.
–Tampa Bay at Cleveland, ESPN, 4:07 p.m.
–San Diego at New York Mets, ESPN, 7:37 p.m.
–Philadelphia at St. Louis, ESPN 2, 8:37 p.m.

Times for Sunday’s games are subject to change based on how many games are on the schedule. A full list of Game 3 scenarios is available at MLB.com/postseason.

–Field Level Media

