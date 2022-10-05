Broadcast schedule announced for wild-card series

Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Major League Baseball announced the broadcast schedule for this weekend’s four best-of-three wild-card series.

Four games will be played both Friday and Saturday and up to four more deciding games (if necessary) on Sunday.

Game 1 on Friday (all times Eastern):

–Tampa Bay at Cleveland, ESPN, 12:07 p.m.

–Philadelphia at St. Louis, ABC, 2:07 p.m.

–Seattle at Toronto, ESPN, 4:07 p.m.

–San Diego at New York Mets, ESPN, 8:07 p.m.

Game 2 on Saturday:

–Tampa Bay at Cleveland, ESPN2, 12:07 p.m.

–Seattle at Toronto, ESPN, 4:07 p.m.

–San Diego at New York Mets, ESPN, 7:37 p.m.

–Philadelphia at St. Louis, ESPN2, 8:37 p.m.

Game 3 on Sunday (if necessary):

–Seattle at Toronto, ABC, 2:07 p.m.

–Tampa Bay at Cleveland, ESPN, 4:07 p.m.

–San Diego at New York Mets, ESPN, 7:37 p.m.

–Philadelphia at St. Louis, ESPN 2, 8:37 p.m.

Times for Sunday’s games are subject to change based on how many games are on the schedule. A full list of Game 3 scenarios is available at MLB.com/postseason.

–Field Level Media