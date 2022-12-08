Brian Brohm named Purdue interim coach after brother’s departure

Credit: Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski said Thursday that Brian Brohm will serve as the Boilermakers’ interim coach for the Citrus Bowl after his older brother, Jeff Brohm, left Purdue to accept the same position at Louisville.

Both Brohm brothers are Louisville natives and played quarterback for the Cardinals. Jeff Brohm spent a number of years on his alma mater’s coaching staff and earlier this week accepted the vacant head coaching position, after Scott Satterfield left to coach Cincinnati.

The elder Brohm previously turned down the job in 2019 when Louisville hired Satterfield.

Brian Brohm has been Purdue’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach since 2017, when he and his brother went to Purdue from Western Kentucky. Jeff Brohm was 30-10 in three seasons at Western Kentucky before going 36-34 in six years at Purdue.

Purdue (8-5) will face LSU (9-4) in the Citrus Bowl. Each program won its respective division in the Big Ten and SEC before losing in the conference title game.

–Field Level Media