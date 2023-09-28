Brewers activate OF Garrett Mitchell from 60-day IL

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The playoff-bound Milwaukee Brewers reinstated outfielder Garrett Mitchell from the 60-day injured list Thursday.

Mitchell, 25, hasn’t played for the Brewers since April 18 due to a shoulder injury that required surgery.

He batted .188 (6-for-32) with three stolen bases during an eight-game rehab assignment at Triple-A Nashville.

In 16 games with Milwaukee before the injury, Mitchell batted .259 with three home runs and six RBIs.

He was the Brewers’ Opening Day center fielder this season after hitting .311 in 28 games for the team in 2022.

The National League Central champions designated INF/OF Brian Anderson for assignment to make room on the roster.

Anderson, 30, played in 96 games for the Brewers and batted .226 with nine homers, 40 RBIs and 108 strikeouts.

–Field Level Media