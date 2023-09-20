Brewers activate Julio Teheran; J.C. Mejia suspended

Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Brewers activated right-handed pitcher Julio Teheran from the 15-day injured list but lost RHP reliever J.C. Mejia, who was suspended by Major League Baseball on Wednesday for 162 games after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

Mejia is suspended without pay after testing positive for Stanozolol, the league said. His suspension begins immediately.

Teheran, who made the fifth appearance of his rehab assignment Friday for Triple-A Nashville, was placed on the injured list July 30 with a right hip impingement.

Teheran, 32, is 2-5 with a 4.74 ERA through 11 starts for the Brewers this season.

The team also recalled right-handed reliever J.B. Bukauskas and optioned right-hander Colin Rea to Nashville.

Bukauskas allowed one earned run in three innings while pitching for the Seattle Mariners and Brewers this season.

Mejia had been on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation.

Mejia finishes his season 1-0 with a 5.56 ERA in nine relief appearances. In 28 career appearances (11 starts) over parts of three seasons for Cleveland (2021) and Milwaukee, the 26-year-old is 2-7 with an 8.32 ERA.

