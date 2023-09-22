Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. homers to join exclusive 40-40 club

Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. led off Friday’s game against the Washington Nationals with a homer to become the fifth player in MLB history to hit 40 homers and steal 40 bases in a season.

Acuna belted a 3-2 slider from Washington left-hander Patrick Corbin over the wall in left to join the prestigious club. The other members are Jose Canseco (1988), Barry Bonds (1996), Alex Rodriguez (1998) and Alfonso Soriano (2006).

Acuna, one of the frontrunners for National League MVP honors, leads the majors with 68 steals. He is the first member of the 40-60 club.

Acuna entered the contest batting .335. The homer gave him 101 RBIs on the season, tying his career-high

The 25-year-old Acuna reached 40 homers for the second time. He hit 41 in 2019. His high for steals entering this season was 37 in 2019.

–Field Level Media