Braves’ Ronald Acuna Jr. falls after fans run on field

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. was involved in an on-field incident with two fans during the Braves’ game on Monday in Denver.

With Atlanta taking the field before the Colorado Rockies batted in the bottom of the seventh inning, a fan ran to Acuna in right field and put his arms around the Braves star. Security officials tried to pull the man off the four-time All-Star as another fan ran into the scrum, and Acuna was knocked to the ground.

Both fans were taken away and Acuna stayed in the game. He had two more hits later in the game, making him 4-for-5 with a two-run homer, a double, five RBIs, two stolen bases, four runs and a walk.

Acuna, 25, is one of the National League MVP front-runners with a .335 average, a .418 on-base percentage, a .572 slugging percentage, 29 homers, 79 RBIs and major-league-leading totals in steals (61) and runs (119).

–Field Level Media