Braves’ Kyle Wright faces Cardinals in search of 10th win of season

Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta right-hander Kyle Wright will try to become the second pitcher in the National League to reach 10 wins on Monday when the Braves open a 10-game homestand with four games against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Wright (9-4, 3.03 ERA) will be opposed by St. Louis right-hander Dakota Hudson (6-4, 3.83) in the first meeting between the two clubs this season.

The Braves are coming off a 4-2 road trip, losing a 4-3 decision to Cincinnati on Sunday. The Cardinals lost to Philadelphia 4-0 on Sunday night and have dropped six of their past 10 games.

Wright went 5-1 in June and has won two straight starts. Opponents are batting only .224 against him.

Wright was sharp in his most recent outing against Philadelphia on Wednesday when he pitched seven innings and gave up one run on three hits, three walks and four strikeouts.

“We’re playing good baseball,” Wright said. “Pitching, hitting, defense … we’re going it all. I feel like this is what we’re capable of. Just keep it rolling.”

Wright will be facing St. Louis for the first time in his career.

Hudson is coming off a 5-3 win over Miami on Tuesday when he pitched five innings and gave up three runs on six hits, one walk and three strikeouts.

Hudson benefited from additional work with pitching coach Mike Maddux, who had him watch video of teammates Adam Wainwright and Miles Mikolas, who consistently throw strikes. Hudson took that education, along with some metrics, and worked things out.

“I think that’s what it looks like when I’m at my best,” Hudson said. “Spreading that out over seven innings, seven-plus innings, is the goal of it all. I have had to look at this as a process, right? Or else I’m just going to beat myself up over how it’s been going.”

Hudson will be facing the Braves for the first time since Game 4 of the 2019 National League Division Series, which the Cardinals won in 10 innings. In two career regular-season games, one start, against Atlanta he has posted a 3.38 ERA in eight innings.

St. Louis first baseman Paul Goldschmidt needs one home run to become the sixth player to hit his 300th career homer while wearing a Cardinals uniform. He will become the 153rd player with 300-plus home runs, but just the 40th major leaguer with 300-plus homers and 140-plus stolen bases. He is also closing in on 1,000 career runs (999) and 1,000 career RBI (992).

Atlanta left fielder Adam Duvall was out of the lineup after being hit on the hand by a pitch in Saturday’s game. An MRI was negative and Duvall returned to Atlanta a day early. His absence forced the team to use Marcell Ozuna in left field.

–Field Level Media