Braves-Nationals for Saturday postponed; DH set for Sunday

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The visiting Atlanta Braves and the Washington Nationals will finish their series with a doubleheader on Sunday after the scheduled Saturday game was postponed late Friday with a storm about ready to lash the region.

The Braves (99-55), who are aiming for homefield advantage throughout the National League playoffs, have won the first two games of the series. Atlanta prevailed 10-3 on Thursday, then posted a 9-6 victory on Friday.

The Nationals (68-87) will conclude their home schedule with the twin bill.

The split-admission doubleheader will start with the regularly scheduled game at 1:35 p.m. ET ahead of the makeup game at 6:35 p.m. ET.

–Field Level Media