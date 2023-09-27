Brandon Drury’s 3-run HR powers Angels past Rangers

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Drury smacked a three-run homer and Reid Detmers pitched seven solid innings to lead the Los Angeles Angels to a 9-3 victory over the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night in Anaheim, Calif.

Michael Stefanic and Eduardo Escobar drove in two runs apiece for Los Angeles, which won for just the third time in the past 13 games. Drury had three hits and scored twice while Randal Grichuk, Logan O’Hoppe and Joey Adell each had two hits during a 12-hit attack.

Detmers (4-10) allowed one run and four hits over seven innings to halt a five-start winless stretch. He struck out seven and walked four and won for the first time since beating the Rangers on Aug. 16.

Jose Marte pitched a scoreless eighth and Kolton Ingram served up a two-out, two-run homer — both unearned runs — in the ninth to Josh Smith.

Rangers star Corey Seager sustained a bruised forearm when hit by Detmers in the fifth inning and he departed after the top of the sixth. Manager Bruce Bochy said X-rays were negative.

Texas had just six hits while seeing its six-game winning streak halted. The Rangers hold a two-game lead over the Houston Astros in the American League West race.

Cody Bradford (4-3) gave up six runs and seven hits over four-plus innings for Texas. He struck out three and walked none.

The Angels spotted Texas a run in the top of the first before Grichuk and Zach Neto led off the bottom of the frame with singles. Drury then crushed the second pitch from Bradford over the fence in left. It was his 24th homer of the season.

An infield out by Escobar drove in a run to make it 4-1 in the fourth before the Angels scored five times in the fifth.

Los Angeles had runners on second and third with none out before Neto’s sacrifice fly and a wild pitch by Chris Stratton accounted for two runs. The Angels then loaded the bases on three singles before another Escobar grounder drove in a run and Stefanic followed with a two-run single to make it 9-1.

Smith’s homer to right was his sixth of the season.

–Field Level Media