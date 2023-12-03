Brandon Angel, Stanford blast San Diego

Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Angel scored a career-high 25 points to along with eight rebounds and Michael Jones added 19 points as Stanford ended a three-game losing streak on Sunday with an 88-64 victory over visiting San Diego.

Spencer Jones scored 16 points as the Cardinal (4-4) made a much-needed stop at home following three consecutive defeats at the Battle 4 Atlantis event in the Bahamas during the week of Thanksgiving.

Spencer Jones, who has struggled with a wrist injury, was 4 of 8 from the floor and added six rebounds in 30 minutes after not playing in the Cardinal’s 73-51 loss to Northern Iowa on Nov. 24.

Deuce Turner scored 12 points as San Diego (6-3) lost for the second time in the past three games. Deven Dahlke and Dragos Lungu each scored 11 points for the Toreros, who are set to leave California for the first time this season for a meeting with Utah State on Wednesday.

After trailing by as many as 17 points in the first half, San Diego pulled within nine at 49-40 with 14:55 remaining in the game. But a 13-4 run gave Stanford its biggest lead of the contest to that point at 62-44 with 10:14 remaining. Michael Jones capped the surge with a three-point play.

San Diego didn’t take its first free-throw attempt until Wayne McKinney III made 1 of 2 from the line with 8:19 remaining. McKinney finished with 10 points.

Stanford shot 53.4 percent from the field, including 61.5 percent in the second half, after shooting a season-worst 36.5 percent against Northern Iowa. San Diego shot 40.3 percent from the field.

Angel made a 3-pointer for Stanford’s first basket of the game and the Cardinal never trailed. Stanford’s first double-digit lead came at 17-7 with 12:25 remaining in the first half.

The Cardinal led 43-27 at halftime thanks in large part to 15 points from Angel and 46.9 percent shooting from the field as a team.

–Field Level Media