Brandon Aiyuk’s agent responds to San Francisco 49ers trade request rumors

Social media was abuzz early Sunday morning after rumors emerged of San Francisco 49ers star receiver Brandon Aiyuk requesting a trade out of town. Aiyuk, who was the 25th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, has been highly productive in San Francisco, posing back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. But now he’s entering the final year of his rookie contract, and he’s in line for a big payday.

However, the 49ers have not been able to find common ground in contract negotiations with Aiyuk’s camp thus far. This has led to an awkward offseason as rumors of a potential Aiyuk trade linger leading into the 2024 NFL Draft.

Yet, there’s been no indication that the 49ers are even listening to trade offers for the 26-year-old wideout. But what about those reports of Aiyuk requesting a trade?

According to Aiyuk’s agent, his client has not asked to be traded from the 49ers. He made this loud and clear in response to one of the rumors suggesting Aiyuk wants out.

You need better sources. https://t.co/iB7Y6CDcGt — Ryan Williams (@RyanWilliamsA1) April 14, 2024

We can officially put this rumor to bed. However, until the 49ers agree to a contract extension, there’s always the possibility of San Francisco moving on from Aiyuk, maybe even during the 2024 NFL Draft if they receive an offer too good to refuse. Yet, there’s been no indication that the 49ers are eager to move on as they try to rebound as a Super Bowl contender in 2025 again.

