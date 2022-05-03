Boston Red Sox’s poor start should lead to promotion of top prospect Triston Casas

Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox residing in fourth place in the American League East after the first month of the season may very well force the team to call up their top prospect in the hopes of giving the batting order a jolt.

Outside the stellar play of Xander Bogaerts and solid contributions from Rafael Devers and JD Martinez, the Red Sox batting order has been disappointing in 2022. However, no player seems to be the epitome of the offense’s ranking in the bottom 10 of MLB more than first baseball Bobby Dalbec. The 26-year-old’s stats have had a downward trend each season so far, and this year he is in the midst of his biggest regression.

After 20 games and 68 at-bats, Dalbec is batting a putrid .147, with a .213 on-base percentage, and is slugging a lackluster .235. He has just one home run and only three runs batted in. While the team’s 9-14 start isn’t based solely on Dalbec’s play — the team’s bullpen also deserves some blame — he serves as an example of the glaring problems they currently have.

However, Dalbec’s play is also a reminder to the Boston Red Sox decision-makers that while they may not be able to address other weaknesses hampering the team, they do have a very strong option to improve first base right now waiting in the minor leagues.

Triston Casas offers immediate improvement for Boston Red Sox batting order

First baseman Triston Casas is viewed as the second-best prospect in the entire Red Sox farm system — only behind Single-A shortstop Marcelo Mayer. In 23 games so far for the Triple-A affiliate Worcester WooSox, the 22-year-old is slashing .262/.388/.500, with five homers, 18 runs, and 16 RBIs. He also currently owns a very impressive .888 on-base plus slugging percentage.

Several of his home runs this season have also been absolute moon shots as he has helped the WooSox get off to a solid 13-11 start in 2022.

Triston Casas stats (2021 AA & AAA): 14 HRs, 59 RBIs, 63 runs, .279/.394%/. 484%

Triston Casas walking into the Fenway Park locker room is not going to lead to an immediate 180 on the Red Sox 2022 fortunes. However, even at his age and experience level, he does offer a real chance at improving the team’s play from at least one position, and that is a good start. Plus, if Casas does have growing pains early, his play can’t be much worse than what they are already getting from Dalbec.

But, if he is the player they believe he can be, there isn’t much more seasoning he can get in Triple-A that would be better than developing his talents long-term on the major league level.