Boston College suspends swimming, diving programs due to hazing

Boston College suspended its men’s and women’s swimming and diving programs indefinitely after the university determined hazing incidents “occured within the program.”

Details about the hazing allegations, the severity or any specific incidents involving the team were not disclosed.

Members of the program will continue to receive academic and medical resources available to all Boston College student-athletes, the university said.

“The University does not — and will not — tolerate hazing in any form,” Boston College said in a release Wednesday.

The men’s and women’s teams were both last in the Atlantic Coast Conference last season. The first event on the schedule listed on the athletics website was an intrasquad meet Saturday. The first competitive meet listed is Oct. 7 against host George Washington in Washington, D.C.

“Consistent with university policy, the matter will be investigated by the Office of the Dean of Students and adjudicated fairly and impartially through the student conduct process,” the university said.

No coaches or athletes are named and athletic department officials offered no further comment.

Swimming and diving head coach Joe Brinkman was hired prior to last season. As a collegiate swimmer, he twice earned nominations for the NAIA Champion of Character award and received the Mid-South Conference Champion of Character award.

Prior to his hire in August 2022, Brinkman spent four seasons as an assistant coach at Notre Dame.

–Field Level Media