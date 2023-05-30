NBA insider ‘would be stunned’ if Boston Celtics traded Jaylen Brown

We’re fresh off Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics being eliminated from the Eastern Conference Finals, where the Cs were on the brink of making history. Who knows? Had the Celtics not shot a horrific 9-for-42 from three-point range, maybe we’d have a much different story today.

Instead, Boston’s focus turns to the offseason, where they’ll once again head back to the drawing board, trying to determine the next best step.

Last year we saw a coaching change, with Ime Udoka swapped out for Joe Mazzulla after the former’s off-court actions proved too much of a distraction. This offseason? Some are wondering if the Celtics may decide to break up their All-NBA duo led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

But ESPN’s Brian Windhorst cautions against the idea of a breakup in Boston coming any time soon.

“I would be stunned. In talking to people on both sides, I think there’s a very good chance they’re gonna find ground on that (contract extension).” ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst on Jaylen Brown’s future

Meanwhile, Tatum also doesn’t expect or want the Celtics to move on from his longtime teammate. In fact, Tatum spent part of his post-game press conference talking about how extending Brown is “extremely important.”

“I think it’s extremely important. He’s one of the best players in this league. He plays both ends of the ball and he’s still relatively young. He’s accomplished a lot so far in his career so I think it’s extremely important.” Jayson Tatum on importance of retaining Jaylen Brown

Brown is eligible to sign a five-year, $290 million max-level contract extension this offseason. As much as other organizations may be eyeing the Celtics’ star guard this summer, it doesn’t sound like Boston plans on breaking up their core.

