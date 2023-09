Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Big man Boban Marjanovic agreed to a one-year deal to remain with the Houston Rockets.

The 7-foot-3 free agent played 31 games last season with the Rockets, his sixth NBA team.

Marjanovic, 35, has averaged 5.6 points and 3.6 rebounds in 317 games (25 starts) over eight seasons.

Excel Sports Management confirmed its client’s contract status with ESPN on Sunday.

–Field Level Media