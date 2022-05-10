San Diego Padres’ Bob Melvin to undergo prostate surgery, to miss at least a week

New San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin informed reporters of a health scare ahead of Tuesday’ game against the Chicago Cubs.

Melvin indicated that he has to undergo prostate surgery on Wednesday and will miss some time.

“It is what it is. The timetable is, hopefully at the longest, I’d just miss the road trip. I hope it’s shorter than that, but that’s probably the timetable.” Bob Melvin to reporters, via MLB.com

The good news here is that doctors don’t believe that the 60-year-old Melvin has prostate cancer. However, the won’t fully known until after said surgery.

Melvin started to experience symtoms on Thursday and missed the Padres’ game against the Miami Marlins that evening. In talking to reporters, Melvin expressed confidence that he could return in time for San Diego’s May 20-22 series against the division-rival San Francisco Giants.

In his stead, bench coach Ryan Christenson is expected to serve as acting manager. However, he just landed in COVID protocols on Monday. It’s not yet known when he might return. Third-base coach Matt Williams will serve as acting manager until Christenson returns from protocols. Both worked under Melvin with the Oakland Athletics.

Bob Melvin has San Diego Padres playing great ball

Apr 20, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin looks on during the fifth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Right now, the focus has to be on Melvin’s health. That’s obviously at the forefront of the concern in Southern California. With that said, he’s also done a tremendous job leading the Padres to a 19-11 record through 30 games after coming over from the Oakland Athletics this past winter.

Melvin enjoyed a ton of success during his 11-year run with the A’s, leading them to six playoff appearances. Prior to that, he served as the Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks manager.

Sportsnaut’s thoughts go out to Mr. Melvin. He hope for a full recovery and a quick return to the dugout.