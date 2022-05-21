Bob Melvin returns to bench as Padres edge Giants in 10

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Manny Machado and Jurickson Profar each drove in a run in the 10th inning as the visiting San Diego Padres pulled out an 8-7 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Friday in the return to the bench of Padres manager Bob Melvin.

Jake Cronenworth hit a home run and Wil Myers had a two-run double to help make a winner of Melvin, who had prostate surgery on May 11. San Diego won for the fourth time in its past five games.

Darin Ruf hit two home runs for San Francisco, which forced extra innings on Wilmer Flores’ two-run single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning. The Giants saw their five-game home winning streak come to an end, falling in their own park for the first time since May 6.

Trailing 6-4 and one out away from defeat, Mike Yastrzemski began San Francisco’s ninth-inning comeback with an infield single off right-hander Luis Garcia before Ruf and Joc Pederson walked to load the bases. Flores tied the game 6-6 on a broken-bat hit. Padres closer Taylor Rogers was not available after throwing 33 pitches Thursday.

Trailing 1-0 in the third inning, the Padres got even on an RBI double from Jorge Alfaro before Cronenworth hit a two-run home run for a 3-1 advantage. Machado followed with a single and later scored on a wild pitch.

Ruf led the charge for the Giants, hitting a two-run home run in the third inning and tying the game 4-4 with a solo shot in the fifth. Ruf entered with one home run on the season and delivered his first multi-homer game since 2012.

The Padres went ahead 6-4 in the eighth inning on Myers’ two-run double off the right-field wall.

Giants starter Jakob Junis gave up four runs on seven hits over six innings, while Padres starter Sean Manaea gave up four runs on five hits over six innings with two walks and five strikeouts.

Despite blowing the save, Garcia (2-2) earned the victory, while Robert Suarez gave up a run in the 10th inning while earning his first save. San Francisco’s Camilo Doval (0-2) gave up two runs (one earned) in the 10th on two hits.

–Field Level Media