BMW Ladies Championship set for new South Korean locale

The 2022 BMW Ladies Championship will take place at Oak Valley Country club in Wonju, South Korea, from Oct. 20-23, the LPGA Tour announced Monday.

A field of 78 players will vie for a $2 million prize purse, with $300,000 going to the winner.

The event made its LPGA Tour debut in 2019 and has been played twice at LPGA International in Busan, South Korea. Ha Na Jang of South Korea won the inaugural event, while Jin Young Ko of South Korea won in 2021. The 2020 version was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oak Valley Country Club was designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr. and opened in 1998. It consists of four independent nine-hole courses with October’s LPGA event set to use 18 holes from three of the nine-hole designs.

Sangyun Han, president of BMW Group Korea, said in a statement, “We are happy to hold the competition on a luxury course that helps to preserve the beautiful natural environment that surrounds it. We plan to continue to sustain our role as a premium championship with various programs that will contribute to the development of the golf industry as well as the local community.”

All four rounds of the event will be broadcast on the Golf Channel.

