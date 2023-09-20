Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (knee) scratched from lineup

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was a late scratch from Wednesday night’s game against the host New York Yankees because of right knee discomfort.

Guerrero was originally slated to bat third and serve as the designated hitter. He was replaced by Spencer Horwitz, who will bat fifth. First baseman Cavan Biggio moved into the three-hole.

Guerrero went 0-for-5 in Tuesday’s 7-1 win, though he reached base twice due to New York errors. He is hitting .264 with 24 homers and 90 RBIs through 147 games this season.

The Blue Jays (84-67) enter Tuesday riding a four-game winning streak while owning the second American League wild card, a half-game above the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers.

–Field Level Media