Blue Jays score at will in 18-11 win over Phillies

Matt Chapman and Jackie Bradley Jr. each hit a three-run home run and Raimel Tapia also drove in three runs as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the host Philadelphia Phillies 18-11 on Tuesday.

Teoscar Hernandez contributed four hits and scored three times, and Alejandro Kirk and Danny Jansen each had three hits and two RBIs for the Blue Jays (84-64), who recorded 21 hits.

Chapman score three times, Kirk and Bo Bichette tallied twice each and George Springer added two hits and an RBI.

Blue Jays starter Ross Stripling tossed four-plus innings, giving up five runs on nine hits. Zach Pop (3-0) threw two scoreless innings and earned the win in relief.

Kyle Schwarber hit a three-run home run, Dalton Guthrie homered and knocked in two runs and J.T. Realmuto added five hits and two RBIs for the reeling Phillies (80-67), who have dropped five in a row. Bryce Harper had two hits and an RBI.

Phillies starter Kyle Gibson (10-7) gave up seven runs on 12 hits and one walk in five innings.

With two outs in the first inning, Chapman blasted a three-run homer to left field to give Toronto a quick lead. Chapman, who had been 0-for-12 lifetime against Gibson, hit his 27th homer of the season.

Jansen lofted an RBI double in the third for a 6-0 advantage. Brandon Marsh nearly made a stellar catch against the left-center field wall, but the ball eluded him. Marsh appeared to injure his knee and left the game.

The Phillies rallied in the fifth inning, cutting the deficit to 7-5 on Guthrie’s first career homer, Rhys Hoskins’ RBI double and RBI singles by Harper and Realmuto.

But the Blue Jays scored the next seven runs in the rout. Tapia had a triple, double and three RBIs during the spurt.

In the eighth, Schwarber launched a three-run homer, giving him 40 homers for the first time in his career. That cut the deficit to 14-10.

Bradley finished the scoring for Toronto in the ninth, his three-run homer putting the Jays up 18-10.

