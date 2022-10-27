Blue Jays OF George Springer (elbow) undergoes surgery

Credit: Gerry Angus-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer underwent surgery on his right elbow earlier this week, the team said Thursday.

Springer had a painful bone spur removed during the procedure. He pulled out of the All-Star Game in July because of elbow pain.

Springer, who had the surgery done in Dallas, is expected to be ready for spring training.

The 33-year-old Springer batted .267 with 25 homers and 76 RBIs in 133 games this season. He has hit 47 homers in 211 games in two seasons since joining the Blue Jays.

The four-time All-Star spent his first seven seasons with the Houston Astros. He has a .269 career average with 221 homers and 584 RBIs in 1,006 major league games.

Springer was MVP of the 2017 World Series when the Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in seven games.

–Field Level Media