Blue Jays activate George Springer from injured list

The Toronto Blue Jays activated outfielder George Springer from the injured list Monday and designated outfielder Bradley Zimmer for assignment.

Springer, 32, last played Aug. 4 as he dealt with right elbow inflammation. The veteran of nine major league seasons was batting .251 in 89 games for the Blue Jays this season and had 18 home runs with 49 RBIs.

In his second season with the Blue Jays, Springer is a career .267 hitter with an .851 OPS and has 214 home runs with 557 RBIs for the Houston Astros (2014-20) and Toronto.

Zimmer, 29, batted just .105 with a .446 OPS and two home runs with three RBIs in 77 games and 76 at-bats with the Blue Jays this season. He was squeezed off the roster after Toronto signed outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. last week.

In six major league seasons, the first five of which were with Cleveland, Zimmer is a career .214 hitter with a .638 OPS and has 21 home runs with 89 RBIs in 340 games.

