Blazers guard Dennis Smith Jr. (elbow) out 3-4 weeks

Feb 2, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Dennis Smith Jr. (10) controls the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Dennis Smith Jr. is out at least three weeks with a high-grade partial tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.

The team said Wednesday he would be re-evaluated in three-to-four weeks. Smith was injured in practice last Friday.

Smith, 24, is averaging 5.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists in 37 games (four starts) this season. He’s playing 17.2 minutes per game in his first season with the Blazers.

Smith was selected No. 9 overall in the 2017 draft by the Dallas Mavericks. He also has played for the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons.

–Field Level Media