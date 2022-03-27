Portland Trail Blazers forward Trendon Watford (leg) out at least a week

Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Portland Trail Blazers forward Trendon Watford will be sidelined at least a week with a leg injury.

The team said the 21-year-old rookie hyperextended his left knee with 3:01 left in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s 115-98 loss to the visiting Houston Rockets. An MRI revealed a bone contusion to his left femur.

Watford will be re-evaluated in one week, meaning he will miss at least three games.

Portland (27-47) entered Sunday four games behind the New Orleans Pelicans for the final play-in spot in the Western Conference with eight games to play.

Undrafted out of LSU, Watford has averaged 7.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 18.1 minutes in 48 games (10 starts) for the Trail Blazers this season.

–Field Level Media