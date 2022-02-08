BLAST to produce FIFA 22 ePremier League

BLAST Premier

Leading tournament organizer BLAST announced Tuesday that it has entered FIFA 22 esports and will produce ePremier League 2021-22.

All 20 clubs will be represented in the tournament with players given a chance to play for a share of the roughly $135,400 prize pool.

Players who registered for the tournament participated in a series of open qualifiers between November and January. The two best players from each Premier League club will battle it out in the grand final on March 26-27.

“We’re thrilled to team up with the world’s most renowned football league, and help them create, develop and deliver this season’s ePremier League,” BLAST’s MD of Development Leo Matlock said. “We’re excited at the prospect of engaging with fans from all 20 clubs as they compete to represent their favorite team at the live Grand Finals.”

–Field Level Media