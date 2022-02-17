BLAST to produce 2022 Fortnite Championship Series

BLAST to produce Fortnite’s 2022 FNCS.

BLAST has entered a year-long partnership with Fortnite to produce all of the latter’s championship series events in 2022.

The move is the latest for BLAST, which organized the Fortnite Championship Series All-Star Showdown and the FNCS Grand Royale events in 2021.

The top Fortnite players will compete at the FNCS Chapter 3, beginning Thursday with the first qualifier in Season 1.

“BLAST has been able to build trust and a fantastic working relationship with the Fortnite Competitive team to create incredible experiences for the community,” BLAST’s MD for development Leo Matlock said in a release Thursday. “We loved every minute of FNCS All-Star Showdown and FNCS Grand Royale and have amazing plans for FNCS Chapter 3, which kicks off with Season 1 on Feb. 17 where we have a record amount of content for fans to enjoy alongside our world-class production as the best in the world battle it out for over $3M in prize pool.

“This kind of collaboration with publishers has become a huge area of growth and focus for BLAST as a business over the last 18 months. The fact that one of the world’s leading game titles has entrusted its 2022 competitive scene to us is testament to the world-class output we’ve created during this period, and we believe we’re just at the beginning of our journey.”

–Field Level Media