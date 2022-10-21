Blackhawks defenseman Jake McCabe activated off injured reserve

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Blackhawks activated defenseman Jake McCabe off injured reserve on Friday.

McCabe underwent cervical spine surgery on Sept. 13 and was expected to require 10 to 12 weeks for recovery.

McCabe, 29, had career-high totals in assists (18) and points (22) in 75 games during his first season with Chicago in 2021-22. He signed a four-year, $16 million contract prior to the season.

McCabe has 99 points (22 goals, 77 assists) in 428 career games with the Buffalo Sabres (2013-21) and Blackhawks. He was selected by the Sabres in the second round of the 2012 NHL Draft.

