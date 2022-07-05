Billy Horschel on LIV players: ‘Hyprocrites … lying about some things’

Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Add Billy Horschel to the list of PGA Tour golfers who are tired of hearing the reasons why some peers have jumped to the LIV Golf Series.

Speaking Tuesday in advance of the Scottish Open, Horschel said he isn’t angry at the players who have jumped to the Saudi-backed LIV Tour. He just wants them to be honest about why, strongly implying they were driven by money and not beefs with the tour.

His comments came the same day word spread that Bryson DeChambeau said on a recent podcast that the deal he signed with LIV through 2026 exceeds the reported $125 million.

“There’s a lot of guys that are hypocrites, that aren’t telling truth, that are lying about some things that I just I can’t stand to sit here anymore and be diplomatic about it as I have been in the past,” said Horschel, 35, a seven-time winner on the PGA Tour. “I don’t fault anyone for going to play the LIV Tour. I don’t have any ill will for anyone going to play LIV Tour. I have ill will toward the comments that they make.”

Horschel called out players who say that commissioner Jay Monahan “‘doesn’t listen to the PGA Tour. The PGA Tour doesn’t listen to us.’ Jay Monahan and everyone at headquarters is the PGA Tour. They work tirelessly for us to reap the financial rewards and have all the opportunities we have. At the same time, I am one of 200 plus members of the PGA Tour. I am the PGA Tour. … So when you are taking shots at the PGA Tour and Jay Monahan, you’re just not taking shots at them, you’re taking shots at us. And to say that they don’t listen is a complete farce. It really is.”

The LIV Golf Series is playing an eight-event schedule this year. Two tournaments are in the books, with the next one set for July 29-31 at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.

“It’s ridiculous to hear some of these comments some of these guys made saying, ‘Well, you know you know this allows me to play less tournaments. I played 30, 35 weeks a year.’ No one’s forced you to play that many events. The PGA Tour says 15 events minimum.”

Among the players to have bolted the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf Series are Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garica. They have been suspended by the PGA Tour.

–Field Level Media