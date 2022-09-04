Bills star safety Jordan Poyer (elbow) expects to play in opener

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Bills veteran safety Jordan Poyer is progressing from a hyperextended elbow injury and is expected to play in Thursday’s NFL season opener against the host Los Angeles Rams.

Poyer was injured during a practice on Aug. 2 but remained hopeful he would be ready for the season opener.

He returned to the practice field Sunday and pronounced himself as fine.

“I’m good. Feel great,” Poyer told reporters after practice. “I feel ready to go, ready to play. Exciting time of year, missed quite a bit of training camp, but I felt good to be out there, out of the red jersey today, hitting again. It felt good.”

The 31-year-old Poyer is entering his sixth season with the Bills and 10th overall. He earned first-team All-Pro honors last season when he matched his career high of five interceptions to go with 93 tackles and a career-best three sacks.

Poyer was looking for a bigger payday in the offseason but nothing transpired. He is set to make $5.6 million in base salary this season before becoming an unrestricted free agent following the season.

Poyer has 643 career tackles, 20 interceptions, 11 sacks, seven forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries in 127 career games (89 starts) with the Philadelphia Eagles (2013), Cleveland Browns (2013-16) and Bills. He returned an interception for a score for the Bills in 2017.

