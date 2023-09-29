Bills S Jordan Poyer (knee) ruled out vs. Dolphins

Credit: JAMIE GERMANO / USA TODAY NETWORK

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the visiting Miami Dolphins, coach Sean McDermott announced Friday.

Poyer sustained a knee injury during Buffalo’s 37-3 victory over the Washington Commanders on Sunday. He did not participate in practice at all this week for the Bills (2-1).

Taylor Rapp is expected to start on Sunday against an unbeaten Dolphins team that rolled up 70 points in their last game. Fellow safety Damar Hamlin could be active versus Miami (3-0) after being a healthy scratch in each of the team’s first three games.

Poyer, 32, has recorded 14 tackles in three games (all starts) this season since signing a two-year, $12.5 million contact in the offseason.

An All-Pro in 2021 and Pro Bowl selection in 2022, Poyer has 720 tackles, 24 career interceptions, eight forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries in 142 games (104 starts) with the Philadelphia Eagles, Cleveland Browns and Bills. He was selected by the Eagles in the seventh round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

–Field Level Media