Published November 24, 2022

Bills LB Von Miller (knee) ruled out vs. Lions

Nov 24, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) scrambles away from Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) in the first quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Bills star linebacker Von Miller was carted off late in the second quarter of the team’s Thanksgiving Day game against the host Detroit Lions.

Miller, 33, sustained a knee injury while trying to chase down quarterback Jared Goff during a Lions’ scoring drive.

The eight-time Pro Bowl selection and Super Bowl 50 MVP was ushered to the medical tent on the visitors’ sideline before he was carted to the locker room. He was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game.

Miller, who has won a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Rams, had eight sacks entering Thursday’s contest.

