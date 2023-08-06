fbpx
Published August 6, 2023

Bills activate DT Jordan Phillips off PUP list

Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips celebrates a third down defensive stop on Pittsburgh in the first half during their game Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. Sd 100922 Bills 9 Spts
Credit: Shawn Dowd / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Buffalo Bills activated defensive tackle Jordan Phillips off the physically unable to perform list on Sunday.

Phillips is returning after undergoing surgery in February on a torn rotator cuff in his shoulder.

He recorded 20 tackles — including three for loss — and 1.5 sack in 12 games (one start) last season.

Phillips, 30, has totaled 166 tackles, 21.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 106 career games (53 starts) over eight seasons with the Miami Dolphins, Arizona Cardinals and Bills.

–Field Level Media

