Bills activate DT Jordan Phillips off PUP list

Credit: Shawn Dowd / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Buffalo Bills activated defensive tackle Jordan Phillips off the physically unable to perform list on Sunday.

Phillips is returning after undergoing surgery in February on a torn rotator cuff in his shoulder.

He recorded 20 tackles — including three for loss — and 1.5 sack in 12 games (one start) last season.

Phillips, 30, has totaled 166 tackles, 21.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 106 career games (53 starts) over eight seasons with the Miami Dolphins, Arizona Cardinals and Bills.

–Field Level Media