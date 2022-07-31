NBA legend Bill Russell passes away at 88

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Former Boston Celtics star Bill Russell is considered one of the greatest players in NBA history. A first-round pick of the team out of San Francisco back in 1956, Russell earned a whopping 11 championships during his run in Boston.

He led one of the greatest dynasties in professional sports history and has been considered an icon throughout the ages.

Sadly, Russell is no longer with us. The Pro Basketball Hall of Famer passed away in his sleep at the age of 88.

“It is with a very heavy heart we would like to pass along to all of Bill’s friends, fans and followers. Bill Russell, the most prolific winner in American sports history, passed away peacefully today at the age of 88, with his wife, Jeannine, by his side. Arrangements for his memorial service will be announced soon.” Announcement via Bill Russell’s official Twitter account

In addition to winning 11 NBA titles, Russell earned the MVP five times, was a 12-time All-Star and won two NCAA championships with the San Francisco Dons.

As a breaking news story, we’ll have much more on this sad news as it develops. For now, the NBA world has lost a true legend in Bill Russell.

NBA world pays homage to Bill Russell following his death

Our world lost a great man today.



RIP To the OG GOAT



11 time NBA Champion Bill Russell🍀❤️ — Tyrone Muggsy Bogues (@MuggsyBogues) July 31, 2022

RIP BILL RUSSELL pic.twitter.com/vzhaIQG2ZH — Eric Gordon (@TheofficialEG10) July 31, 2022

R.I.P Bill Russell. You allowed me to be in the position I am in today and you changed not only the league but the world. Forever 6. — Grant Williams (@Grant2Will) July 31, 2022

The NBA – and the world at large – lost a legend. The greatest winner in team sports, Bill Russell. Rest easy. pic.twitter.com/zekOhgsmkb — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) July 31, 2022