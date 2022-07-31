NBA legend Bill Russell passes away at 88

Former Boston Celtics star Bill Russell is considered one of the greatest players in NBA history. A first-round pick of the team out of San Francisco back in 1956, Russell earned a whopping 11 championships during his run in Boston.
He led one of the greatest dynasties in professional sports history and has been considered an icon throughout the ages.
Sadly, Russell is no longer with us. The Pro Basketball Hall of Famer passed away in his sleep at the age of 88.
In addition to winning 11 NBA titles, Russell earned the MVP five times, was a 12-time All-Star and won two NCAA championships with the San Francisco Dons.
As a breaking news story, we’ll have much more on this sad news as it develops. For now, the NBA world has lost a true legend in Bill Russell.