Bill Belichick reportedly lands 2 new jobs for NFL season, including with Pat McAfee Show

Bill Belichick is known as one of the best head coaches in NFL history, credited both for revolutionizing defenses and helping lead one of the greatest NFL dynasties ever. After seeing his reputation slightly tarnished through the media this offseason, Belichick will have a chance to change the narrative in 2024.

While Belichick never had the warmest or most engaging personality, he was well-liked by many of his former players. Following the release of ‘The Dynasty‘, An Apple TV+ docuseries about the New England Patriots, many former team icons were critical of how their former coach was portrayed.

Many former Patriots players participated in the docuseries, sharing their stories in hours-long interviews to provide insight into the dynasty they were a part of with Belichick and Tom Brady. However, the docuseries also included heavy editing with some former players upset that it was too negative.

While Belichick was a part of the series, Patriots’ owner Robert Kraft had far more involvement. It’s led to speculation that the series, which was recorded while Belichick was still coaching in New England, was in part shaped to hurt the coach’s reputation and shape how much credit he received publicly.

More recently, ESPN reporters Don Van Natta Jr, Seth Wickersham and Jeremy Fowler detailed why Belichick didn’t land a head-coaching job this offseason. As part of the reporting, sources indicated that Kraft personally called Falcons’ owner Arthur Blank to implore him not to hire Belichick and that the former coach could not be trusted. Atlanta ultimately hired Raheem Morris.

Without an NFL job for the 2024 season, Belichick seems to be taking advantage of his time to rebuild his image and show another side to his personality. That was on full display when he served as an analyst for the 2024 NFL Draft on The Pat McAfee Show.

What will Bill Belichick do next season?

Belichick’s appearance on The Pat McAfee Show was a smash hit, with McAfee’s usual audience and many NFL fans loving every second of how engaging, charismatic and laid back the former Patriots’ coach can be. It also might be just a small taste of things to come.

At the end of his appearance on Thursday night, Belichick asked McAfee if he could come back during the NFL season and the two agreed that he could be a regular guest on Monday to discuss what happened the previous day in NFL games. Of course, that won’t be the only chance for football fans to enjoy him each week.

According to Andrew Marchand of The Athletic, Belichick is reportedly posed ‘to make millions’ as part of a recurring role with Eli and Peyton Manning on ESPN’s Manningcast for the 2024 NFL season. Plus, there is reportedly a book deal and possibly a podcast planned for later this year.

Belichick clearly knows that his public perception as the Patriots’ coach wasn’t the greatest and if he wants to improve his chances of becoming an NFL head coach again, he must show the more personal and well-liked side of himself. With an appearance on the Manningcast and The Pat McAfee Show, there will be at least two appointment viewings for football fans this fall.