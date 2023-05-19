fbpx
Bilibili Gaming breeze past Gen.G, face T1 in MSI lower-bracket final

Nov 5, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; DRX players up the Summoner's Cup Worlds 2022 trophy after winning the League of Legends World Championships against T1 at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Bilibili Gaming recorded a 3-0 sweep of Gen.G Esports on Friday in their lower-bracket semifinal contest of the League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational.

Bilibili Gaming posted a 28-minute win on blue before capturing the final two maps on red to set up a clash against T1 in Saturday’s lower-bracket final. T1 dropped a 3-2 decision to JD Gaming on Thursday in the upper-bracket final.

JD Gaming await their opponent in the grand final on Sunday.

All matches in the $250,000 Mid-Season Invitational are best-of-five.

Mid-Season Invitational prize pool:
1st: $50,000
2nd: $37,500
3rd: $30,000
4th: $25,000 — Gen.G Esports
5th-6th: $20,000 — G2 Esports, Cloud9
7th-8th: $15,000 — Mad Lions, Golden Guardians
9th: $12,500 — PSG Talon
10th-11th: $7,500 — Rainbow7, LOUD
12th-13th: $5,000 — GAM Esports, DetonatioN FocusMe

–Field Level Media

