Bilibili Gaming breeze past Gen.G, face T1 in MSI lower-bracket final

Bilibili Gaming recorded a 3-0 sweep of Gen.G Esports on Friday in their lower-bracket semifinal contest of the League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational.

Bilibili Gaming posted a 28-minute win on blue before capturing the final two maps on red to set up a clash against T1 in Saturday’s lower-bracket final. T1 dropped a 3-2 decision to JD Gaming on Thursday in the upper-bracket final.

JD Gaming await their opponent in the grand final on Sunday.

All matches in the $250,000 Mid-Season Invitational are best-of-five.

Mid-Season Invitational prize pool:

1st: $50,000

2nd: $37,500

3rd: $30,000

4th: $25,000 — Gen.G Esports

5th-6th: $20,000 — G2 Esports, Cloud9

7th-8th: $15,000 — Mad Lions, Golden Guardians

9th: $12,500 — PSG Talon

10th-11th: $7,500 — Rainbow7, LOUD

12th-13th: $5,000 — GAM Esports, DetonatioN FocusMe

