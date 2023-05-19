Bilibili Gaming breeze past Gen.G, face T1 in MSI lower-bracket final

Bilibili Gaming recorded a 3-0 sweep of Gen.G Esports on Friday in their lower-bracket semifinal contest of the League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational.
Bilibili Gaming posted a 28-minute win on blue before capturing the final two maps on red to set up a clash against T1 in Saturday’s lower-bracket final. T1 dropped a 3-2 decision to JD Gaming on Thursday in the upper-bracket final.
3:0!!!
Ready?@T1LoL #BLGWIN #MSI2023 pic.twitter.com/L8ZVyKpWec
— Bilibili Gaming (@BilibiliGaming) May 19, 2023
JD Gaming await their opponent in the grand final on Sunday.
All matches in the $250,000 Mid-Season Invitational are best-of-five.
Mid-Season Invitational prize pool:
1st: $50,000
2nd: $37,500
3rd: $30,000
4th: $25,000 — Gen.G Esports
5th-6th: $20,000 — G2 Esports, Cloud9
7th-8th: $15,000 — Mad Lions, Golden Guardians
9th: $12,500 — PSG Talon
10th-11th: $7,500 — Rainbow7, LOUD
12th-13th: $5,000 — GAM Esports, DetonatioN FocusMe
–Field Level Media