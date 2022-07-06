Bet on Chet: Thunder rookie Holmgren creates odds shift

Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers are more than ready to bet on Chet.

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren made his debut in the NBA Summer League on Tuesday and turned in a performance that caused a shift in Rookie of the Year futures markets.

Holmgren scored 23 points, blocked six shots, pulled down seven rebounds, sank four 3-pointers and dished out four assists for the Thunder.

Oklahoma City selected the versatile 7-footer out of Gonzaga with the second overall pick in last month’s draft. Duke’s Paolo Banchero went No. 1 overall to the Orlando Magic.

Holmgren was +600 — fifth behind favorite Banchero, No. 3 pick Jabari Smith (Houston Rockets), Keegan Murray (Sacramento Kings) and Jaden Ivey (Detroit Pistons) — on draft night.

By the end of Tuesday’s game in Salt Lake City, Holmgren had been moved to the second-best odds at +500 via BetMGM behind on Banchero (+360) and was +400 at DraftKings behind only Banchero (+350).

A $10 bet on Holmgren for ROY at +400 would have a total payout of $50.

–Field Level Media