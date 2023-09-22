Best DraftKings NFL DFS Value Plays Week 3

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

This article will focus on the best value play at each position using DraftKings’ pricing for the Sunday 1 p.m. slate. We will provide one cheap option at every position based on matchups and game theory from top to bottom. Now that we’ve done the housekeeping, let’s get into Week 3.

Quarterback

Andy Dalton, Carolina Panthers ($4,900)

Dalton is starting because Bryce Young was injured, and he has a great matchup this week against a Seattle defense that’s allowing almost 31 points per game. Consider the veteran as a value pick this week on the road against the Seahawks.

Running Back

Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs ($5,400)

The Chiefs’ offense has gotten off to a relatively slow start. They should be able to get it going this week at home against the Bears. Chicago is allowing 24 fantasy points per game to opposing RBs. If Pacheco is held out this week because of a hamstring injury, RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire could get the opportunity and be a great value play.

Wide Receiver

Adam Thielen, Carolina Panthers ($3,900)

Thielen has averaged 23 fantasy points per game in his last two games against the Seahawks. Last week, he led the team with seven receptions, 54 receiving yards, and a TD. Thielen could see his targets increase with Andy Dalton taking over at QB this week, and I like the two of them together as a nice value stack.

Tight End

Durham Smythe, Miami Dolphins ($2,900)

Smythe is viable against the Broncos’ defense, which is ranked 31st against the TE position. Consider Smythe a value play as he runs a lot of routes in this explosive Miami offense and could find himself in the end zone.

Defense

Washington Commanders ($2,700)

The Commanders have recorded three fumbles, one INT, and 10 sacks through the first two games. I am not crazy about this matchup against the Bills, but if you are looking to pay down at defense, the Commanders are viable this week at home.

