Tom Brady roast brought out all the stars and social media jokesters

As Kevin Hart said, everyone gathered to roast the greatest quarterback of all time, Joe Montana. Hart had his jokes, but the Tom Brady roast brought out all the stars, from comedians, sports figures, actors, and musicians.
It was a riot from start to finish, even if Brady clearly wasn’t a big fan of all the jokes, but that’s the risk of signing up to get roasted by comedy legends.
Here’s a short list of some of the biggest names who showed up for Brady’s comedy roast:
- Kevin Hart
- Jeffrey Ross
- Nikki Glaser
- Tom Segura
- Bert Kreischer
- Will Ferrell
- Bill Belichick
- Rob Gronkowski
- Randy Moss
- Julian Edelman
- Drew Bledsoe
It’s safe to say Netflix’s live Tom Brady roast was a rousing success. Here are the best reactions from social media viewers who watched along while the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback got roasted.
The internet loved the Tom Brady roast
