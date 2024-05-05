Tom Brady roast brought out all the stars and social media jokesters

Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

As Kevin Hart said, everyone gathered to roast the greatest quarterback of all time, Joe Montana. Hart had his jokes, but the Tom Brady roast brought out all the stars, from comedians, sports figures, actors, and musicians.

It was a riot from start to finish, even if Brady clearly wasn’t a big fan of all the jokes, but that’s the risk of signing up to get roasted by comedy legends.

Here’s a short list of some of the biggest names who showed up for Brady’s comedy roast:

Kevin Hart

Jeffrey Ross

Nikki Glaser

Tom Segura

Bert Kreischer

Will Ferrell

Bill Belichick

Rob Gronkowski

Randy Moss

Julian Edelman

Drew Bledsoe

It’s safe to say Netflix’s live Tom Brady roast was a rousing success. Here are the best reactions from social media viewers who watched along while the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback got roasted.

The internet loved the Tom Brady roast

Bill Belichick benches Drew Bledsoe for Tom Brady again. 🏈📺 #TomBradyRoast pic.twitter.com/JAIAYl6UGi — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 6, 2024

brb, writing the @netflix social media manager into my rebuttal for tonight. https://t.co/3f32mMNmVV — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 5, 2024

Tom Brady having fun at his roast. pic.twitter.com/v5mxJwXhbx — John Ewing (@johnewing) May 6, 2024

tom brady during this roast pic.twitter.com/YzKQOA9UYM — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) May 6, 2024

One more ex-wife joke and Tom Brady is going to win a Super Bowl with the Raiders out of spite. 😭 pic.twitter.com/DMzGSxsgWN — theScore (@theScore) May 6, 2024

Everyone's reaction when hearing some of the jokes at Tom Brady's roast pic.twitter.com/N97kdwJRnC — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) May 6, 2024

They are not playing around on this Tom Brady Roast on Netflix. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) May 6, 2024

Hahaha. If you’re not watching the Tom Brady roast, you should be. It’s incredible. — Kevin Adams (@KevinAdams26) May 6, 2024

Tom Brady leaving the roast tonight. pic.twitter.com/dhw345XXH1 — Games with Names (@gameswithnames) May 6, 2024

Brady waiting for the refs to throw a flag on Netflix pic.twitter.com/cTjEHzo9NE — Di$neyBeachLV (@Disneybeachlv) May 6, 2024

Tom Brady realizing he's made a huge mistake



pic.twitter.com/W7ZNTiPDjU — Eli Berkovits (@BookOfEli_NFL) May 6, 2024

Looks like the Roast of Tom Brady did a better job at spotlighting dynasty-era Patriots than The Dynasty did — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) May 6, 2024

The crowd when Kim Kardashian came to the mic to start roasting Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/bPNmmlFAoi — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) May 6, 2024

Kevin Hart really blamed Tom Brady for leaving Belichick with Mac Jones in front of a full crowd 😭 — TK (@TeeKayTwelve) May 6, 2024

Drew Bledsoe waiting his entire life to roast Tom Brady. #TomBradyRoast pic.twitter.com/rLsoW8Uizq — Austin (@AustinPlanet) May 6, 2024

Tom Brady at his roast tonight:pic.twitter.com/nc3vLIqOYO — theScore (@theScore) May 6, 2024

