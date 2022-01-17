Bengals put defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (foot) on IR

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) celebrates after recovering a fumble forced by Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) in the first half the AFC wild card game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.Las Vegas Raiders At Cincinnati Bengals Playoff Ac 162

The Cincinnati Bengals put starting defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi on injured reserve Monday after he suffered a foot injury in their wild-card victory.

Offensive guard Xavier Su’a-Filo was activated from IR and added to the 53-man roster. He had been on IR since Oct. 9 with a knee injury.

Ogunjobi played just 28 defensive snaps before getting carted off with the injury Saturday against Las Vegas. Ogunjobi had a fumble recovery in the game.

Ogunjobi, 27, had 49 tackles and seven sacks in 16 starts in his first season in Cincy.

Su’a-Filo, 31, started Cincinnati’s first two regular-season games at right guard before getting hurt.

The Bengals visit the top-seeded Tennessee Titans on Saturday in an AFC divisional playoff game.

–Field Level Media