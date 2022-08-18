Bengals OL Jackson Carman tests positive for COVID-19

Credit: Kareem Elgazzar via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Cincinnati Bengals left guard Jackson Carman tested positive for COVID-19 and tackle Isaiah Prince exited Thursday’s practice on a cart.

Backup lineman Trey Hill also appeared to suffer an injury Thursday.

Further, new addition La’el Collins (back) is still not a full participant in camp and missed Wednesday’s practice for personal reasons.

Carman, 22, played in 17 games (six starts) for the Bengals in 2021, his rookie season. He was selected in the second round of the 2021 draft. He’s listed atop the depth chart at left guard but is being challenged by rookie Cordell Volson for the starting nod.

Prince, 25, went down Thursday with an apparent arm injury. He played in 15 games (four starts) in 2021.

Collins signed a three-year contract worth $21 million with Cincinnati in March after six seasons in Dallas.

–Field Level Media