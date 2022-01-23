Bengals’ Evan McPherson “We’re going to the AFC Championship” shortly before drilling game-winning kick

The Cincinnati Bengals are headed to the AFC Championship Game, and it’s all thanks to the leg of rookie fifth-round rookie Evan McPherson. With just four seconds remaining on the game clock, McPherson was set for the biggest moment of his 22-year old life.

But it was the events leading up to the 52-yard kick that might be just as memorable as the moment was.

As Bengals starting quarterback Joe Burrow relayed shortly after the game-winning kick, McPherson gave the team confidence, this one was going in.

“That guy is unbelievable,” said quarterback Joe Burrow, who should know. “He was talking to Brandon (Allen) as he was going out to kick, and he gave a little warmup swing and he said, “Ah, it looks like we’re going to the AFC Championship,” right before he went out there and kicked it. Joe Burrow speaking about Evan McPherson (h/t to Bengals.com)

"Looks like we're going to the AFC Championship." pic.twitter.com/oRmRkAHpyS — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 23, 2022

What a legend. Just like that, Money Mac was born.

Evan McPherson becomes “Money Mac”

With just one swift swing of the leg, the Bengals’ first-year kicker became a local legend. But Money Mac isn’t anything new. He’s been on point all season. McPherson even drilled a 58-yard kick earlier this season.

McPherson has missed just two extra points on 48 attempts, which ranked 15th in the NFL. While his FG% ranks just 20th in the NFL, Money Mac showed up in the biggest moment and came through, all the other missed kicks don’t matter after his most recent make.

Now, the Bengals get the chance to head to the franchise’s first AFC Championship Game in 33 years, thanks to the strong leg of McPherson, who accounted for 13 of the team’s 19 points in the Divisional Round. Bengals fans likely hope it won’t come down the end next week, but even if it does, they have Money Mac on their side.