fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published March 31, 2022

Bears sign ex-Titans safety Dane Cruikshank

Sportsnaut
Tennessee Titans safety Dane Cruikshank (29) amps up the crowd during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.Titans Chiefs 209
Credit: George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Chicago Bears signed safety Dane Cruikshank to a one-year contract Thursday.

The 26-year-old Cruikshank spent the past four seasons with the Tennessee Titans. He appeared in 44 games (four starts), recording 65 tackles, two passes defended and one interception.

Cruikshank provides the Bears with depth in the secondary as well as special-teams experience. He had 18 special-teams tackles from 2018-19, which ranked second on the Titans during that time.

Tennessee drafted Cruikshank in the fifth round (No. 152 overall) out of Arizona in 2018.

–Field Level Media

Share: