Bears re-sign QB Nathan Peterman to active roster

The Chicago Bears re-signed quarterback Nathan Peterman to the 53-man roster less than 24 hours after releasing the journeyman.

The official depth chart listed Justin Fields as the starter and Tyson Bagent as the third-stringer, with a blank space in the QB2 slot after the team released Peterman on Wednesday.

Peterman, 29, would presumably serve as Fields’ backup when the Bears (0-2) visit the Kansas City Chiefs (1-1) on Sunday afternoon, with Bagent again filling the role of emergency third QB.

Head coach Matt Eberflus said this summer a big reason for bringing Peterman back in 2023 was his impact on the development and week-to-week preparation of Fields.

Peterman started the 2022 season finale for Chicago, completing 11 of 19 passes for 114 yards and a touchdown in a 29-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

He has completed 53.1 percent of his passes for 712 yards with four touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 13 career games (five starts) with the Buffalo Bills (2017-18), Las Vegas Raiders (2020-21) and Bears.

–Field Level Media