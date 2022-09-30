Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery ruled out vs. Giants

Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the host New York Giants due to knee and ankle injuries.

Montgomery did not practice all week on the heels of being injured in the first quarter of last Sunday’s 23-20 win against the Houston Texans.

Khalil Herbert replaced Montgomery and finished with 157 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 20 carries.

Montgomery, 25, has rushed for 159 yards and has five catches for 38 yards in three games for the Bears (2-1).

Defensive backs Jaylon Johnson (quadriceps) and Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) did not practice all week and have been ruled out versus the Giants (2-1).

Linebacker Matt Adams (hamstring) was limited in practice Friday and is doubtful to face New York. Tight end Ryan Griffin (Achilles) also is doubtful despite failing to practice for the second straight day.

Wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. (hamstring) and linebacker Sterling Weatherford (ankle) participated fully in practice on Friday and are questionable to play versus the Giants. Defensive lineman Robert Quinn (illness) and kicker Cairo Santos (personal) also are questionable for Sunday’s game.

–Field Level Media