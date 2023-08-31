Bears bring back QB Nathan Peterman after release

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears signed quarterback Nathan Peterman, two days after releasing him in their final roster cuts.

The Bears on Thursday also announced the signing of receiver/return specialist Trent Taylor to the active roster.

Peterman and undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent will back up Justin Fields.

Peterman, 29, appeared in three games (one start) last season for the Bears, connecting on 14 of 25 passes for 139 yards, one touchdown and one interception. In two preseason games this summer, he was 14-of-24 passing for 173 yards and a TD.

In his career with the Buffalo Bills (2017-18), Las Vegas Raiders (2020-21) and Bears, Peterman has a 1-4-0 record as a starter and has appeared in 13 games. He has thrown for 712 yards, completing 53.1 percent of his passes with four TDs and 13 interceptions.

Taylor, 29, was a fifth-round pick of the 49ers in the 2017 NFL Draft.

He spent three seasons in San Francisco, followed by two with the Cincinnati Bengals, and appeared in 61 games (three starts). For his career, Taylor has 87 receptions for 834 yards and three touchdowns. He’s returned 89 punts for 863 yards (9.7 yards average) and eight kickoffs for 106 yards (13.3).

In corresponding moves, the Bears placed guard Teven Jenkins and offensive lineman Doug Kramer on injured reserve.

–Field Level Media